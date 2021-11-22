ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Are The Benefits Of Keeping A Diary?

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping a diary is one of those suggestions that appear to be too simple to be effective. Simple things, on the other hand, frequently have the most impact on our lives, and for current students on their studies. So, let’s see why maintaining a diary is vital and how it can...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
themanual.com

What Are the Benefits of Taking a Vitamin D Supplement?

It’s not always easy or feasible to consume a well-balanced and varied diet. Between juggling a busy schedule with minimal time for healthy food preparation, food allergies and intolerances, dietary preferences, and cultural eating habits, many of us fall short of meeting the nutritional recommendations for several key vitamins and minerals. Even if you cook at home and try to eat a healthy diet, you may be deficient in certain micronutrients because some essential vitamins and minerals are only found in a few food sources or are only present in low concentrations.
NUTRITION
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Diary#Payforessay
KWCH.com

Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Marky Jaquez has a rare skin condition commonly referred to as butterfly syndrome due to the skin being as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Marky and his mom have been raising awareness on social media for years but now have more exciting projects in...
WICHITA, KS
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Fatherly

7 Signs of Toxic Grandparents — And How to Talk to Them About Their Behavior

Even the best grandparents grate on parents’ nerves once in a while. As older people who either aren’t aware of or don’t feel constrained by current codes of social conduct, they can have trouble taking their adult children seriously. And since they’ve been through parenting before, they may think they know everything. The fact that they’re often right makes this part even worse.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
stljewishlight.org

A new addiction hiding in your child’s hand

Houston, we have a problem. Have you seen your child’s grades slipping since returning to school? Have you checked your child’s weekly screen time? I believe there is a strong correlation. We now have a new addiction on our hands that no one is talking about. If you walk around...
KIDS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy