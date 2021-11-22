Sony Reportedly Developing Live-Action Miles Morales ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

"You're flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts…" Sony Pictures has unveiled a second official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spidey movie starring Tom Holland so far. In this adventure, he teams up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events of Far From Home and his fight with Mysterio. And following the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which was first to open the doors to the Spidey Multiverse concept. This one brings back all of his former villains from the other movies, who don't like seeing Peter because he always takes them out at the end. The main cast for this one includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, along with the villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina. There's also rumors that former Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are appearing in this, too. This is so exciting to finally see - a live-action Multi-Verse movie, and I'm all in for it! What an awesome trailer.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO