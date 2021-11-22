Target Will Keep Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Permanently

Bloomberg — Black Friday deals ranked among the least generous in years as more U.S. consumers headed back to stores on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.Retailers appear to have the “lowest level of clearance goods in five years or more,” Oliver Chen, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a report Friday. According to Salesforce.com Inc., the average discount on products purchased during the past couple of days globally was 24%, down about 2 to 4 percentage points from the average in recent years.“If consumers see 25% off, they should feel really good about that,” Rob Garf, Salesforce.com’s vice president of retail, said in an interview. The start of this year’s holiday season has “some of the lowest average discount rates that we’ve seen in recent history.”

