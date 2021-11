Once again Morgan County artists have claimed space in the prestigious annual Richmond Art Show. Peg Copenhaver, Steve Dodge and Janice Lindboe all have works in the current exhibition, the 123rd year the show has been in existence. The number of entries make the competition to get juried into the show extremely competitive. One of the unique features of the annual RAM show are the many purchase awards, underwritten by area patrons. Richmond Art Museum is attached to a high school facility and the students enrolled in art courses there get to do part of their studies in the museum. Congratulations to our local artists! The show runs through Jan. 8, 2022.

MORGAN COUNTY, IN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO