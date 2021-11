As we grow older, we embrace more of our past — remembering family celebrations from our youth, traditions that perhaps we set aside for contemporary convenience. For me, it’s learning and practicing more of the traditions and cultures of my tribe. From using its real name, Isanti Dakota instead of Santee Sioux, when I tell someone my history, to including traditions and culture. One thing I’ve done in recent years is to learn more about the foods our ancestors ate on the Plains, and to incorporate them into meals, especially around holidays.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO