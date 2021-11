When choosing a TV there's all kinds of buzzwords and acronyms floating around that makes it difficult to consider which to go for. While the most expensive options will usually cover all the features you might want, if you're on a budget and want to hone in on one feature that's going to be important for next-gen gaming, then it's going to be what refresh rates (Hz) your TV is capable of displaying. The latest generation of consoles are now capable of running games at 120fps, but for that you'll need a TV that can output at 120Hz. If you're in need of an upgrade this Black Friday, then your most affordable option is the LG 55NANO866PA, a 55-inch TV that's down to just £699 from John Lewis.

1 DAY AGO