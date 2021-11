Weekends are a time to unwind and have fun. Leave the crap from the work week behind and just do you and be you. This past weekend was a fun one for me and the fam that included plenty of hockey, which included a few fights from the Colorado Eagles' games against the Henderson Silver Knights, Christmas stuff - which included helping launch some Christmas tunes on our sister station Retro 102.5 - plus some holiday cheer being spread around our house, along with a few other random things.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO