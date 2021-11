The Woman’s Club of Lincoln will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the clubhouse, 499 E St. “Vendors are lining up to offer their wares, which promises to offer a wide variety of goodies for everyone,” said Woman’s Club member Harriet Garland. “This promises to be a great way to entertain the whole family before the Holiday Parade and get some of your holiday shopping done early and locally.”

LINCOLN, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO