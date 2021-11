4 things Gen Z longs for and how we can fulfill those longings in Christian fellowship. As leaders, it’s our responsibility that we are actually answering questions that those we serve are asking. It’s our job to meet needs that people are feeling. It’s our opportunity to minister in ways that resonate with the hearts of a generation. Otherwise, we are simply droning on, making more work for ourselves, and creating problems that God never intended for us and when we turn around—nobody will be following.

