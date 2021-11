Alex Smith reached out to Taylor Heinicke after win over Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Just over 11 months after nearly leading Washington to an upset win against the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round, Taylor Heinicke got a second shot at Tampa Bay on Sunday and turned in a different result. The Washington Football Team beat the Buccaneers 29-19 as Heinicke put together one of his best performances of the season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO