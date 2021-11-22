ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession planned for pilot who died in air tanker crash while fighting Kruger Rock Fire

 6 days ago

Many organizations in Colorado will hold a procession Monday for Marc Thor Olson, the pilot who was killed when his single engine-air tank crashed while fighting the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park last Tuesday.

The Fort Morgan Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Brush Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Morgan County Ambulance Service, Morgan County 911, Wiggins Fire Department, Fort Morgan Fire Department, Brush Fire Department and the Hillrose-Snyder Fire Department will help escort Olson body to Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.

The planned route for the procession will start in start on Highway 34 from Loveland and then through Greeley to Interstate 76 at Wiggins. Then it will proceed from Wiggins to I-76 east to the Highway 34 exit 75 into Fort Morgan on Platt Avenue.

Read the full story with 9NEWS.

