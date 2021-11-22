Sipping with purpose: How 1 woman is shaking up the wine industry

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Camerata at Paulie's 1830 Westheimer, is having its annual wine sale November 21 for those looking to stock up for the holidays or buy a gift for your favorite oenophile (hint, hint). Beginning at noon and running till 6 p.m., the wine sale will be held in the parking lot at Paulie's but attendees should enter through the main entrance where they will check in and receive a glass for sampling. They will then be shown through to the parking lot where over 50 wines from 10 distributors will be available for purchase at retail prices. Customers will be able to pick up their purchases November 23. For those who cannot make the event, the wines will be available at Camerata's online marketplace.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO