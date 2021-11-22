ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
“We Are Lady Parts” has been renewed for a second season at Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service said Monday. The six-episode first season of the comedy series that follows an all-female Muslim punk-rock band debuted June 3. From “Doctor Who” alum Nida Manzoor, “We Are Lady Parts” shows the...

www.thewrap.com

