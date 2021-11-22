‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

The D’Amelio train will keep on keeping on. Hulu announced it has picked up a second season of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that follows the life of a family with over 250 million combined followers on social media. Starring two of social media’s biggest stars – Charli and Dixie D’Amelio with their parents Marc and Heidi, the show follows how Charli and her family are thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, and are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could never have previously imagined. Charli D’Amelio, a competitive dancer before her social media career took off, is widely considered the biggest TikTok star with dances over popular songs. She recently made her film debut, voicing a role in the animated feature StarDog and TurboCat. Her sister Dixie, who is now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles, also has tens of millions of social media followers. Her dad Marc is a former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate, and her mom Heidi is a photographer and former model. The D’Amelio Show is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, and Sara Reddy, who also serves as showrunner.

