From Skillets To French Toast, Fay’s Country Kitchen Has Some Of The Best Breakfasts In Pennsylvania

A good breakfast is the perfect way to start the day. However, breakfast isn’t just for mornings. We can eat it any time of the day or the night, whenever we’re craving a hearty, filling meal. Fay’s Country Kitchen in Pennsylvania knows a little something about dishing up one of the best breakfasts in the state. After all, the quaint eatery has been a favorite morning (and afternoon) spot for Pennsylvanians since 1973.

If a morning meal at Fay's Country Kitchen in Carlisle isn't one of your traditions, you might just make it one - especially after you've eaten one of the best breakfasts in Pennsylvania.

You can't miss the cozy restaurant that's known for its Coca-Cola theme, friendly, welcoming service, and mouthwatering menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. Just look for the bright red sign, and head right in.

Be prepared if you're stopping by on a weekend morning, especially Sundays, as the place gets packed.

Once you get a seat and order, however, you'll likely be surprised at how quickly your food arrives at your table. Your biggest concern will likely be what to order.

Fay's Country Kitchen is known for its skillets - a dish that consists of two any-style eggs with potatoes and toast on a sizzling hot plate. Choose from nine types, such as the steak skillet.

If you prefer starting your day on a sweet note, you can't go wrong with Belgian waffles or...

A helping of pancakes. Go for the buttermilk, or try such favorites as chocolate chip, strawberry, or peanut butter cup.

You'll find other traditional breakfasts meals - steak and eggs, for example - on the menu, too.

The menu's also brimming with such classics as omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and sides.

Stop by the official website of Fay's Country Kitchen for days, hours, and a menu.

Address: Fay's Country Kitchen, 203 S Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013, USA