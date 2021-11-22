Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries update coming in 2022, according to leaked video

Playing a beloved character is a difficult task under the best of circumstance, but it becomes downright unenviable when one is bringing well known video game characters to the screen. Luckily, lead actors Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Robbie Amell (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) were placed in the capable hands of Johannes Roberts, whose RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY manages to stay true to the original material while allowing each actor to bring new facets to their iconic roles. Joined by Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, the foursome embody siblings Claire Redfield (Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Amell), future baddie Albert Wesker (Hopper) and new recruit and fan-favorite Leon S. Kennedy (Jogia) with enough reverence and freshness to appease series die-hards and newcomers alike. Rue Morgue sat down with Scodelario, Amell, Hopper, and Jogia to discuss their experience with the video game series, prepping for their roles, and how they hope fans respond to this new take on Capcom’s immortal horror franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO