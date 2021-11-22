ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries update coming in 2022, according to leaked video

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have discovered that Resident Evil 4 VR will be getting the series’ famous Mercenaries mode in a free update next year. The news came via Resident Evil fansite Biohazard Declassified over the weekend. They spotted a video making the announcement that accidentally went live early on the official Oculus...

www.videogamer.com

