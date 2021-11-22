ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCIO 2021 State CIO Survey: Driving Digital Acceleration

By Mike Witzman
 7 days ago

Digital acceleration is driving the agendas of State CIOs like never before. Recently, 49 state and territory CIOs provided their perspective on the current state of government IT and what they see on the horizon. Their thoughts, captured in the NASCIO 2021 State CIO Survey, reveals a shift in momentum as...

