Santiago Stock Exchange Soars After Chile Presidential Vote

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO