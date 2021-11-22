ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Santiago Stock Exchange Soars After Chile Presidential Vote

By AFP News
 6 days ago
Santiago's stock market jumped 9.25 percent on its Monday open following far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast's lead over a leftist rival in the first round of the country's presidential election. Chile's peso also rebounded 3.5 percent to 800 to the US dollar. Fiscal conservative...

US News and World Report

Leftist Chile Presidential Candidate Leads New Poll as Dec. 19 Vote Looms

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was leading conservative Jose Antonio Kast in the latest poll released on Sunday ahead of the second round of Chile's presidential election on Dec. 19. The poll, carried out Nov. 23-26, showed likely voters favored Boric, representing a coalition including the leftist Frente...
BBC

Far-right candidate through to Chile presidential run-off

In Chile, the election for a new president will go into a second round on 19 December after none of the seven candidates managed to secure the necessary 50% needed to win outright. Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast will face left-wing former student leader Gabriel Boric in the run-off. The...
Daily Herald

Chileans vote in highly polarized presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chileans will vote for a new president Sunday following a polarizing campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region's most economically advanced country staggered by a recent wave of social unrest. Pre-election polls point to a large number of undecided...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
hot96.com

Chile Senate to vote on Pinera impeachment, likely lacks votes to convict

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Chile’s Senate debated accusations on Tuesday against President Sebastian Pinera, who was impeached by the lower house last week for irregularities in the sale of a mining company, although the Senate opposition appeared not to have the votes to convict him. Impeachment requires a two-thirds majority,...
arcamax.com

Gadhafi son registers to run for Libyan presidential vote

A son of ousted Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi filed papers to run in December’s presidential race, a move likely to further complicate a vote meant to cap a decade of conflict in the OPEC nation. Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, who hadn’t been seen in public for years, registered with the electoral...
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
