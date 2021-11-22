ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Simple way to measure user experience? ThousandEyes on Raspberry Pis

By Nick Pennock
cisco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Cisco IT we have plenty of practice bringing acquired companies into the fold. We’ve added fourteen from January 2020 through August 2021 alone. We’re responsible for connecting the new offices to our network and delivering shared services like Cisco Webex, Office 365, and Salesforce. When Cisco acquired Acacia...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

HPE contributes to improve the DAOS experience for all users

Learn how a collaboration between Intel and HPE is improving the usability and experience of the open-source DAOS software stack and what admins and users can expect from the new release. Contributions from a multiyear collaboration between Intel and HPE that enhance both usability and the customer experience will be...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Open source cloud native visibility tool for APIs

APIClarity, an open source cloud native visibility tool for APIs, utilizes a Service Mesh framework to capture and analyze API traffic, and identify potential risks. Quick and Easy API Visibility & Analysis: Reduce API security risk without code instrumentation or workload modification. Comprehensive Dashboard to Monitor APIs: Evaluate OpenAPI specifications...
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Senior User Experience Researcher

Guardian Media Group (GMG) is a leading global media organisation, the publisher of the Guardian, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2021, the Observer and the Guardian.com, which attracts over 200 million global unique browsers each month. We are renowned for our ground-breaking independent journalism and our award-winning digital products.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
cisco.com

NASCIO 2021 State CIO Survey: Driving Digital Acceleration

Digital acceleration is driving the agendas of State CIOs like never before. Recently, 49 state and territory CIOs provided their perspective on the current state of government IT and what they see on the horizon. Their thoughts, captured in the NASCIO 2021 State CIO Survey, reveals a shift in momentum as states transition to new technologies and strategies to improve citizen experiences, mitigate risk, and provide more inclusive broadband access.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
American Banker

Establish convenient, contextual customer experience that drives measurable business value

Companies worldwide are not only competing on price and products or services. Increasingly, they’re competing on customer service. So it’s no surprise that business leaders are evaluating where they’re falling short with their customer interactions. Their digital transformation projects are centered around customer experience. Metrigy’s new eBook on Guided Customer...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

4 ways to improve customer experience with video content

As a small business owner, you understand very well that every little thing you can do for your customers could mean a big payoff in loyalty. Customer experience, known as CX, describes how customers experience your business. This accumulation of every interaction between you and your customers, whether live, online, on social media, by mail, or through email, is top of mind for everybody.
SMALL BUSINESS
cisco.com

Thankful for Hybrid Work at Cisco

“I can’t because of work.” How many times have you heard someone say that, or even worse, uttered that phrase yourself? I’m betting it’s been far too many times, and it is soul crushing when you miss out on something that has personal meaning to you “because of work”. At Cisco, it’s different.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
coinspeaker.com

ADA Finance Improves DeFi User Experience on Cardano and Avalanche

ADA Finance is building a home on both Cardano and Avalanche in order to make passive income through DeFi a much less active experience requiring the jump from protocol to protocol and chain to chain. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming one of the most popular blockchain use cases to date....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thousandeyes#Software Updates#Network Traffic#Cisco Webex#Salesforce#Acacia Communications#Cisco Thousandeyes#Cisco Appdynamics#Cisco Ucs
cisco.com

Accelerating Analytics Workloads with Cloudera, NVIDIA, and Cisco

As today’s leading companies utilize artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to discover insights hidden in massive amounts of data, many are realizing the benefits of deploying in a hybrid or private cloud environment, rather than a public cloud. This is especially true for use cases with data sets larger than 2 TB or with specific compliance requirements.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Partner Summit 2021: Key Security Highlights

Thank you to all who participated and contributed to make it a big success. We are excited to keep the momentum going with our security partners using that collective strength and power of our shared innovation from Partner Summit: Together, we make Everything Possible. Latest innovation and new offers. As...
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Solving the Problems with Decentralized Exchanges – Bridging the CeFi and DeFi User Experiences

The primary ways to get involved with digital currencies are either through a centralized or decentralized exchange. In today’s advanced cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are hundreds of both classes of exchanges, most of which have a common denominator including a complicated user experience (UX). While some centralized exchanges are attempting to design a more simplified UI/UX, decentralized exchanges are still largely in their infancy and often pose a very steep learning curve for users, particularly the new ones. There are many emerging solutions helping users navigate the industry, and one of the most innovative is Arken Finance.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
Coinspeaker

PARSIQ Partners with OpenSea to Enhance User NFT Experience

PARSIQ integrating with OpenSea means that users now get custom alert parameters for Telegram, NFT sale values, and other wallet activity. PARSIQ has partnered with OpenSea ABI, a leading digital marketplace for crypto collectibles with over $1.5 billion in monthly volume, in a bid to continue to enhance user NFT experience. The integration between both platforms now sees users create Smart Triggers capable of monitoring their NFT collections – as well as the non-crypto digital assets themselves. In addition, this development also grants access to some other socially and commercially inclined functionality. These include custom alert parameters for Telegram, Discord, Google Sheets, or other apps through Webhooks. In addition to this, functionality also covers NFT sale values and wallet activity, including floor prices, volume, number of owners, and traits.
TECHNOLOGY
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY
Advertising Age

3 ways to create frictionless experiences for customers

It can be easy to forget how dramatically our digital experiences have changed, even just in the past couple of decades. For example, if you're a millennial like me, you might remember using a search engine to find articles for your middle-school reports, only to be barraged with ads for products and services you didn't want or need.
ECONOMY
cmlibrary.org

Exciting and fun user experience with the new, easy-to-use mobile app

Bring the joy of browsing the shelves to your phone with the Library’s new and improved mobile app. With new titles, staff lists and programs featured on the homepage, the new mobile app will provide a discovery every time you log in. Access Charlotte Mecklenburg Library from your Android and Apple iOS phone or tablet anywhere 24/7. 1.
CELL PHONES
cisco.com

Education and Healthcare at the Heart of our Communities and our Hybrid World

It was evident throughout the discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress that technology is a critical component when it comes to understanding the future of our communities. We heard firsthand how cities are grappling with the digital divide and determined to make more livable and sustainable communities, with ubiquitous access to education, healthcare, and government services. We talked about securing and modernizing our critical infrastructure, the cornerstone of our economies and cities, and ensuring this sits on a foundation of trust to help our societies flourish. This included seeing Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority take home the win for the Safety and Security Award as part of the 2021 World Smart City Awards. And finally, we discussed how the move to a new hybrid world is shaping the future in a variety of ways.
HEALTH
TravelPulse

IATA Wants “Simple, Predictable Measures" To Speed Recovery

Anyone who has travelled internationally in recent weeks knows the complications and stress created by a panoply of varying COVID protection measures. IATA is urging governments to adopt “simple, predictable and practical” measures to speed the aviation industry’s recovery as borders re-open. The airline association is seeking a focus on...
BUSINESS
komando.com

4 simple ways to customize your Apple AirPods

Like many of its products, Apple’s AirPods are something of a status symbol. Sleek and well-designed, they are as iconic as they are functional. So much so that competitors have created products specifically to compete with these earbuds. Amazon’s latest model, Echo Buds, serve as the retail giant’s answer to...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy