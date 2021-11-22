Simple way to measure user experience? ThousandEyes on Raspberry Pis

It was evident throughout the discussions at Smart City Expo World Congress that technology is a critical component when it comes to understanding the future of our communities. We heard firsthand how cities are grappling with the digital divide and determined to make more livable and sustainable communities, with ubiquitous access to education, healthcare, and government services. We talked about securing and modernizing our critical infrastructure, the cornerstone of our economies and cities, and ensuring this sits on a foundation of trust to help our societies flourish. This included seeing Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority take home the win for the Safety and Security Award as part of the 2021 World Smart City Awards. And finally, we discussed how the move to a new hybrid world is shaping the future in a variety of ways.

