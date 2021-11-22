Simple way to measure user experience? ThousandEyes on Raspberry Pis

PARSIQ integrating with OpenSea means that users now get custom alert parameters for Telegram, NFT sale values, and other wallet activity. PARSIQ has partnered with OpenSea ABI, a leading digital marketplace for crypto collectibles with over $1.5 billion in monthly volume, in a bid to continue to enhance user NFT experience. The integration between both platforms now sees users create Smart Triggers capable of monitoring their NFT collections – as well as the non-crypto digital assets themselves. In addition, this development also grants access to some other socially and commercially inclined functionality. These include custom alert parameters for Telegram, Discord, Google Sheets, or other apps through Webhooks. In addition to this, functionality also covers NFT sale values and wallet activity, including floor prices, volume, number of owners, and traits.
