The 5 Fabric Trends Ruling Interiors Now, According to the Pros

 6 days ago
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. There’s a reason the siren call of your sofa is sometimes hard to resist. It’s not just those plush cushions that make it so alluring—it’s also likely because of the fabric it’s upholstered...

Architectural Digest

5 Mid-Century Modern Sofas to Breathe Life Into Your Living Space

For the home-decor-obsessed, a scroll through your Instagram feed and a browse through a tasteful design store will have one thing in common: plenty of mid-century modern furniture. Year after year, the timeless style dominates decor and design lists, proving its tasteful simplicity has graduated from a trend to a more permanent fixture—and it's with good reason. Professional designers and amateurs alike are drawn to the clean lines, organic curves, and contrasting materials used in this iconic style. If you’re looking to spruce up your space with an elegant mid-century modern flair, look no further than Kardiel, one of our favorite small-batch furniture brands.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Article Sofa Review: Sven Sectional

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Reviewer: Audrey Lee, commerce writer. Model tested: Sven Sectional in leather. The details: Article’s been in the direct-to-consumer furniture business since 2013 with...
RETAIL
Architectural Digest

The Very Best Sectional Sofas, Tested and Reviewed by Our Editors

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Forget everything you thought you knew about the sectional: Too informal? Too inflexible? Too big for small spaces? Not in our book. The...
NFL
Architectural Digest

How to Marie Kondo Your WFH Space, If It’s Taken Over Your Living Room

Working from home has completely changed our living spaces. Whether we’ve spent time hunting for the most comfortable chairs, daydreaming about Louis Vuitton’s compact secretary desk, or scrounging for any work table that won’t take up too much square footage, we have all made adjustments—some having a less than ideal impact on our home’s design. Marie Kondo, the patron saint of minimizing the stress of interiors, is here to help, though.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

9 Secrets for Finding the Best Craigslist Furniture

Once upon a time, Craigslist was the only digital marketplace where people listed items that they were looking to resell. (It’s hard to believe that Facebook Marketplace didn’t exist until 2016!) While eBay emerged around the same time and shifted the e-commerce landscape on a global level, Craigslist served as a digital bulletin board with local listings for every U.S. region. As the decades went on, Craigslist gained a sketchier reputation as scammers infiltrated the platform and used anonymity in their favor by posting fake advertisements and fraudulent deals. But if you know exactly where not to look, it still can be an incredible resource for real home goods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Massive Antique Tapestries Are Taking Over Stylish Homes Everywhere—And We’re Here for It

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Everything old is new again—again! The revival du jour? Tapestries. Particularly the centuries-old variety you’re used to seeing in museums or opulent European...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Meet the Brussels Duo Creating Stunning Patchwork Tapestries

“Everything is handmade by us,” says Marie-Marie Vergne (at right), one half of the aptly. named Brussels firm Les Crafties, describing the duo’s colorful patchwork creations. “They’re like collages, but with textiles.” She and her business partner, Jeanne Martin-Taton, first met 11 years ago at a specialized French arts high school. After studying textile design and visual arts at separate universities, the two officially teamed up to participate in the 2018 Design Parade competition in Toulon. Their installation, which Martin-Taton likens to a landscape, included chairs, a screen, and a magazine rack covered in their explosive patterns. As finalists, Les Crafties caught the attention of AD100 designer India Mahdavi, who has since kept them busy with commissions, including tapestries for the private screening room and poolhouse of an estate in the South of France (AD, October 2021). Most works start with drawing, material research, and pattern development before either designer touches a needle and thread. (Pictured at rear is a work in progress inspired by a forest at golden hour.) They’re experimenting with other mediums, too, translating their bold compositions into wallpaper, ceramic, wood, and metal. But at the end of the day, fabric remains their true love. “It’s a material that is really alive and always in movement,” says Martin-Taton, who dreams of creating scenography for a music or dance performance. “There are endless possibilities.” lescrafties.com.
DESIGN
Architectural Digest

An Esteemed Set Designer Shares His Hopi Pueblo–Style Fantasy House in L.A.

Gille Mills is accustomed to seeing the things he has built be destroyed. As a production designer in Los Angeles, he is given big budgets by brands and magazines to create elaborate sets, well aware that the whole point of their existence is to be temporary. “I build a $100,000 set dressed with $40,000 worth of furniture, and then you take a couple of snaps and tear it all down,” says the Tennessee-born designer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
newdecortrends.com

Bedroom Interior 2023: Top Trends

The bedroom is exactly the place where you want to relax as much as possible and take a break from all business. This is practically a sacred place, because in this room people relax as much as possible, allowing themselves to be vulnerable. The reboot place needs a competent interior, the selection of a color palette and the arrangement of furniture. Each year, this room has its own trends that help to better organize the place and make the bedroom the most comfortable space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

The Coolest Sneaker Trends to Try this Winter, According to Experts

Sneakers have evolved over the decades from a simple exercise shoe to the anchor of a good outfit. Today, nostalgic Chuck Taylors, sporty Air Jordans, and the fashion-foward Balenciaga Triple S all hold space among trendsetters. And, as 2022 approaches, the top sneaker trends are a wardrobe staple no matter your personal style. As much of the workforce returns back to the office, dress codes aren’t experiencing the same comeback per se, making elevated sneakers a perfectly acceptable footwear option for work if they weren’t for you already.
APPAREL
Architectural Digest

This Toronto Kitchen Got a Major Update for Only $5K

Alexandra Gater, the owner of a digital media company, has a distinct understanding of what it means to “work from home.” As the host of an eponymous YouTube channel, Alexandra has transformed dozens of spaces in front of scores of followers, taking them from dark-and-cramped crash pads to sweet-and-airy addresses. Her former apartment, which she dubbed “The Treehouse” for its verdant deck, was a frequent backdrop for her approachable DIY projects. So when Alexandra decided to move into a larger place with her partner, Noah, and their cat, Lottie, they knew it would get the same spotlight.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

Style Icon Jenna Lyons Makes Her Furniture Debut

"I love playing with materials,” says Jenna Lyons, the New York-based fashion designer, style icon, and television personality. As the longtime creative force behind J.Crew, she made her name putting quirky-cool twists on preppy classics, layering chunky necklaces and sweatshirts with oversized blazers and pairing denim button-downs with, well, basically anything—even eveningwear. On our recent Zoom call, she wore a classic striped oxford and a navy trucker hat emblazoned with the Roll & Hill logo, a clue to her latest project: a debut collection of furniture with the hit Brooklyn brand.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

7 Shower Hacks to Improve All Your Bathing Woes

Clogged drains, mildew-covered liners, zero storage space, inconsistent water pressure, grout staining, ugly tiles: These are just a few of the problems Jasmine Morvay’s clients run into. As a kitchen and bath designer, owner of KODAinteriors, and recipient and alumni of the NKBA “30 Under 30” award, she’s all too familiar with the shower woes so many of us experience on a daily basis during our frequent visits to the bathroom.
HOME & GARDEN
robbreport.com

The Best Tableware and Linens for the Holidays, According to 7 Top Interior Designers

The holidays are almost here, which means you’ll likely be having guests over in the near future. Whether that’s family or friends, it’s always worth snapping up some new plates, bowls and napkins to prepare. Function is obviously paramount here—it’s important to have a matching set that will last and can withstand dinner party wear and tear—but much of the decision comes down to personal taste. Some will prefer a more neutral-toned set, while others may want to make a big statement, especially if they’re already going all-out for the festive season. To help make the decision a bit easier, we polled seven interior designers for their tableware go-tos. The results were wide-ranging, and include everything from bright, fuchsia plates from Ginori 1735 to more pared-back, textured options from Roman & Williams. Grab a few of those and others from the list below for your big holiday gathering this season.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

14 Women-Owned Shops Shifting the Home and Design Space in America

You don’t have to be a certified shopping expert to understand that no retail experience would be possible without the humans running the whole operation. When you choose to support a small business, your purchase is making an even bigger impact on the lives of the people behind them. So often shop owners go uncredited for their labor of love at the expense of staying humble and focused on the grind. We know that with a great eye comes even greater responsibility and want to celebrate some of the women who have been on our radar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
