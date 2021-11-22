ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextdoor Generated $132.8 Million in Revenue from 9M Ended Sep 2021

swfinstitute.org
 6 days ago

San Francisco-based Nextdoor Holdings is going public. According to the prospectus, Nextdoor generated US$ 132.87 million in revenue in the 9 months ended September...

www.swfinstitute.org

vidanewspaper.com

Cannabis revenue over 322 million in CA

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) reported cannabis revenue today for the third quarter of 2021. As of November 16, 2021, total cannabis tax revenue from third-quarter returns is $322.34 million. This includes California’s cannabis excise tax, which generated $168.97 million; the cultivation tax, which generated $42.41 million; and $110.96 million in sales tax revenue from cannabis businesses. Third-quarter revenue decreased 6.6 percent from adjusted revenue figures for the second quarter. The total reported cannabis tax revenues do not include locally imposed taxes collected by cities and counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
just-auto.com

Antolin posts 9M sales revenue up 11.2% to EUR2.9bn

Grupo Antolin has reported sales revenue up 11.2% to EUR2.9bn (US$3.3bn) in the first nine months of 2021. Gross operating profit (EBITDA) from January to the end of September improved by 45.8%, up to EUR210m. The Spanish supplier notes the results were achieved in the context of the severe impact...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud-based Data Analytics in Healthcare Market will Generate Over $45,000 Million in Revenue by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

Bessemer Investors Makes Big Investment in Tencarva Machinery Company

Tencarva Machinery Company was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1978 with the mission of providing pumps and associated liquid handling equipment to industrial customers. Tencarva has increased its capabilities, added new suppliers, expanded geographies and enhanced its product portfolio, entering the municipal market in 2006. Tencarva also goes to market under the following brands throughout the Southeast: Southern Sales, Saladin Pump & Equipment, Hudson Pump & Equipment, ESSCO Service & Sales, and Uniguard Machine Guards. With over 350 employees across 28 locations in the Southeast, Tencarva provides high quality flow control and process equipment solutions and services on behalf of its original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) partners.
GREENSBORO, NC
institutionalinvestor.com

How to Generate Alpha From Hidden Earnings Data

While asset managers, allocators, and investment banks race to deploy machine learning and other artificial intelligence applications to help in the search for higher returns, critical information may be hidden in old fashioned footnotes. Of course, it may take a data scientist to unearth it. To forecast earnings, analysts learn...
MARKETS
petapixel.com

10 Ways to Generate Revenue With Online Sales

Online sales have long been the go-to for photographers looking to earn passive income. While you reach out to editors and communicate with clients about their latest headshots or food photos, have you considered which images you’ve already made might make you some quick cash?. This holiday season, we want...
MARKETING
Food Navigator

Thrive Market has more than a million paying members, generates a third of sales from private label

Membership-only natural and organic online marketplace Thrive Market now generates a third of its sales from 700+ private label products spanning everything from super fine almond flour to grass-fed beef. FoodNavigator-USA caught up with Jenna Engleman, senior director of Thrive Market brands to learn more. Los Angeles-based Thrive Market​​​ -​​...
RETAIL
Tech Times

NOTIX Case Study: From 200k to 6 Million Subscriber + 30% Revenue Growth

How did this publisher increase overall traffic by 30x and boost revenue by 30%? It switched to NOTIX!. Achieving outstanding engagement is difficult, but definitely possible. As a publisher accomplishing your objectives is a lot easier if you use the right push service. If you're still not sure, check out this case study and learn how a NOTIX client managed to grow its subscriber base and increase revenue by more than one-third.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Own NFT land in ERTHA metaverse and generate lifetime revenue

ERTHA metaverse is Heroes of Might and Magic game-type inspired economic and social life built on Binance Smart Chain. Users can explore and investigate the world by choosing specializations and increasing the strength of your nonfungible token (NFT) and country. ERTHA’s globe consists of 350,000 HEX land plots, represented as...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Quipt Acquires Respiratory Care Company with $13 Million Revenue; Increases 2022 Run-Rate Revenue to Over $180 Million

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Quipt Home Medical Corp. NASDAQ: QIPT;...
MARKETS
Tribune-Review

Report: Pennsylvania casinos shatter record, generate $425 million in revenues

Pennsylvania casinos generated more than $425.9 million in October, eclipsing a revenue high set in July, state regulators said. Casinos generated $2.25 million more last month than in July, when revenues topped $423.6 million, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. In addition, revenues last month increased by 33%, or $105.6 million, compared to revenue in October 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
financemagnates.com

HIVE Blockchain Reports Quarterly Revenues of $52.6 Million

HIVE Blockchain Technologies recently published its financial metrics for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. The company reported record-breaking revenues and earnings amid a jump in the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. HIVE’s revenue in the recent quarter reached $52.6 million, which is up 305% compared to the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Elemental Royalties generates record revenue in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also reported record 1,062 attributable gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) sold in Q3 2021 and 2,385 attributable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Independent Record

Montana trust land revenue tops $107 million

Revenue generated by Montana’s state trust lands topped $100 million last fiscal year, the first time in six years revenue has hit triple figures. The state’s roughly 5.2 million surface and 6.2 million mineral acres are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation under the purview of the Montana State Board of Land Commissioners. The board is made up of Montana’s top five statewide elected officials: Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, State Auditor Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
MONTANA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

Kratos’ Third-Quarter Revenue Reaches $201 Million

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), the defense contractor based in Scripps Ranch, essentially broke even in its third quarter, reporting a net loss of 2 cents per share, or $2.4 million, on total revenue of $200.6 million. The business reported its financial results on Nov. 3. In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
swfinstitute.org

From Vanilla to Green, APG-Owned VIA Outlets Raises €600 million in Green Bond

In August 2020, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a 50% interest in VIA Outlets from its joint venture partner Hammerson PLC. APG took full control of VIA Outlets. In November 2021, VIA Outlets B.V. raised €600 million offering of 1.750% senior notes due 2028. The proceeds of the offering of the notes will be used to repay certain of VIA’s existing secured bank debt and to pay transaction fees and expenses. This is the first “green bond” ever issued by an outlet owner-operator in Europe. VIA Outlets is an owner-operator of sustainable premium fashion outlet shopping destinations throughout Europe operating 11 outlet centers across nine countries in Europe. VIA is Europe’s largest single-owner operator of outlet centers and the third largest European outlet center operator by gross leasable area overall as of September 30, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
swfinstitute.org

Crypto Space-Named Companies Gemini and Moonpay Raise Big Dough

Gemini Space Station, LLC was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Digital currency exchange Gemini raised US$ 400 million in an investment round from investors led by Morgan Creek Digital and with participation from ParaFi Capital and other companies. Famous from the origins of Facebook, the Winklevoss twins are expected to hold on to 75% of their company. Other likely investors in the crypto company include rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WnderCo, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, private equity firm 10T, family office advisory Newflow Partners, United Talent Agency, Jane Street, K5 Global, Pantera, VanEck and BoostVC. Morgan Creek General Partner Sachin Jaitly became the third member of the Gemini board of directors as part of the company’s US$ 75 million investment. The crypto platform Gemini is now worth $7.1 billion, due to its latest funding round. From the early hours of November 22, 2021, Coinbase has an estimated market capitalization of US$ 71.46 billion.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Korea Investment Corp and CPP Investments Dumped GE Stock Before Planned Company Split

According to SWFI open market transaction data, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) sold off 85.58% of its position in U.S. industrial giant General Electric Company (GE), or an estimated US$ 761.75 million worth of stock. The Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) sold off 88.46% of its position in General Electric, or an estimated US$ 160.5 million worth of stock. These transactions were recorded from a period date ended September 30, 2021. For KIC and CPP Investments, these investments were major U.S. equity sell-offs than typical rebalancing procedures.
STOCKS

