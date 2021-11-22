Nextdoor Generated $132.8 Million in Revenue from 9M Ended Sep 2021

Gemini Space Station, LLC was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Digital currency exchange Gemini raised US$ 400 million in an investment round from investors led by Morgan Creek Digital and with participation from ParaFi Capital and other companies. Famous from the origins of Facebook, the Winklevoss twins are expected to hold on to 75% of their company. Other likely investors in the crypto company include rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WnderCo, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, private equity firm 10T, family office advisory Newflow Partners, United Talent Agency, Jane Street, K5 Global, Pantera, VanEck and BoostVC. Morgan Creek General Partner Sachin Jaitly became the third member of the Gemini board of directors as part of the company’s US$ 75 million investment. The crypto platform Gemini is now worth $7.1 billion, due to its latest funding round. From the early hours of November 22, 2021, Coinbase has an estimated market capitalization of US$ 71.46 billion.
