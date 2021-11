On the heels of their newly released album Raise The Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a string of tour dates, their first shows together in over a decade. The duo first released Raising Sand in 2007 and promptly won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. They’ll kick their tour off in June with three stops in the Empire State, starting with Cananadaigua’s CMAC, then head to Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Forest Hills in Queens before heading to the Midwest. The pair will play 8 shows in Europe starting later that month to round out their return to the road. Tickets are available here.

