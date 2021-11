The Pelicans will travel to Utah tonight for their annual tradition of back-to-back games against the Jazz in November. The Pelicans (4-16) are coming off a win over the Wizards in which they played their best game of the season. Willie Green hopefully found something in the starting lineup of Devonte’ Graham, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans will continue to try and revive their season behind this group.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO