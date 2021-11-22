The String Cheese Incident share new song “Hi Ho No Show”

Mikael Bitzarakis (aka Plàsi) is opening a new chapter today with his new single "How Do You Know," a collaboration Aisha Badru. The tender, emotional new track is premiering today on Variance, alongside a gripping and beautiful accompanying video directed by Maxime Beauchamp, the award-winning French-Canadian LGBTQ+ director and writer behind the internationally acclaimed short film IRIDESCENCE. The clip tells a touching story of someone who is gender transitioning while struggling with a father's acceptance. Lyrically and visually, it's almost as if the song was made for this video, which is quite simply about the importance of feeling seen.
