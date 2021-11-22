The String Cheese Incident share new song “Hi Ho No Show”

Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney has shared a new song, “I’ll Get Over It.” Listen below. In an interview with FADER, Kenney elaborates on the song, which deals with her uncertainty with regards to being a full-time musician during the pandemic: “The reality of that hit me sorta hard. And I had to step back and say, ‘Okay. What does making music mean to me? What do I prioritize? Am I chasing a career, or am I chasing a feeling? How do I want to look back on this part of my life, my growth as an artist?’”

