Meghan Markle has shown that she’s willing to put the full force of her famous name behind royal causes. In the last two months alone, she cold-called Senators to pressure them to make paid family leave a reality, she and Harry took a stand for vaccine equality on a trip to New York, and their non-profit Archewell just pledged to go net-zero carbon by 2030. One reason for the outspokenness? Her rumored intentions to run for office (possibly, according to one source, for a Senate seat in California). But if she does, she may have to ditch her royal title because of, fittingly, the Constitution of the United States of America.

