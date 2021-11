Forget the bus or metro – some workers get swim to the office (or take an upside-town train) The journey to work can feel extremely daunting when your alarm goes off. Ripped out of your toasty duvet-cocoon only to have squeeze up against strangers on the bus? No thanks. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. In cities around the world, urban infrastructure has been adapted to fit the lives of residents. That could mean hopping on a cable car to avoid a particularly steep trip to the office, or swapping a suit for swimming trunks and jumping into the river. Here are four of the most incredible commutes across the globe.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO