ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wind turbine giant Vestas' data compromised in cyberattack

By Bill Toulas
bleepingcomputer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVestas Wind Systems, a leader in wind turbine manufacturing, has shut down its IT systems after suffering a cyberattack. Vestas is a leading North American manufacturer, installer, and servicing company for wind turbines, with 40,000 MW installed and 36,000+ MW under service in the U.S. and Canada. The company...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
infosecurity-magazine.com

Wind Turbine Giant Offline After Cyber Incident

The world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines was forced to shut down IT systems across several locations over the weekend after a cybersecurity incident. In a brief notice on Saturday, Vestas Wind Systems claimed the attack struck the day before, with IT services in multiple business units affected. At the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Wind power risks becoming too cheap, says top turbine maker

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The head of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) warned on Wednesday that a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. A boom in investments...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Vestas Wind Systems#Energy Systems#North American
theprowersjournal.com

Update on Wind Turbine Longevity from LUB

Through the end of October, the plant’s wind turbines have generated 10,729.10 MWh’s of electricity which is about 2.89% lower than the same period a year ago. Crews discovered trace amounts of metal shavings in the gearbox filter of turbine T-4 and they will flush and replace the gearbox oil. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 32.15% which is lower than last year by about 1.06%. T3 and T2 turbines generate the most power, in that order while the Springfield unit, due to weather and wind, continues to out-produce the rest at 41.98%. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, noted the turbines, which were erected in 2003 have an average life-span of 20 years and parts are becoming harder to locate. He attributed the longevity to the units to a continued maintenance program. “We try to keep enough parts on hand for replacement, but we can’t stockpile every part for our needs,” he explained, adding that 2020 was the third best year for turbine power output.
LAMAR, CO
windpowermonthly.com

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas confronts aftermath of cyber security incident

Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas has said a “gradual and controlled” reopening of its IT systems is now under way, following a “cyber security incident” on Friday 19 November that caused it to shut down IT systems “across multiple business units and locations”. According to preliminary investigations, Vestas said the incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Caucasian households in U.S. emit most carbon despite greater energy efficiency

Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Interior Blueprint Calls for Boosting Oil Royalty Rates (2)

The Biden administration on Friday issued a long-awaited blueprint for overhauling oil and gas development on federal lands that includes boosting royalty rates despite high gasoline prices that have spurred demands to accelerate domestic production. The Interior Department report recommends higher fees and more limits on federal oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Rolls Royce Vs General Electric – Boeing 787 Engine Options Explained

It has now been over a decade since the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family entered service with ANA in October 2011. Boeing has produced more than 1,000 of these next-generation widebodies across three variants, whereby customers have the choice of either Rolls-Royce or General Electric engines. Let’s take a closer look at what’s available to them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
windpowermonthly.com

Vestas unveils new modularised nacelle concept for onshore and offshore wind turbines

Vestas plans to use a modularised nacelle for yet-to-be-unveiled variants of its EnVentus onshore wind platform. The turbine manufacturer already uses the concept in its recently unveiled 15MW offshore wind turbine. It intends to divide the nacelle into manageable modular subcomponents, easing logistics, construction, operations and maintenance, according to chief...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy