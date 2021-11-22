Wind turbine giant Vestas' data compromised in cyberattack

Through the end of October, the plant’s wind turbines have generated 10,729.10 MWh’s of electricity which is about 2.89% lower than the same period a year ago. Crews discovered trace amounts of metal shavings in the gearbox filter of turbine T-4 and they will flush and replace the gearbox oil. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 32.15% which is lower than last year by about 1.06%. T3 and T2 turbines generate the most power, in that order while the Springfield unit, due to weather and wind, continues to out-produce the rest at 41.98%. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, noted the turbines, which were erected in 2003 have an average life-span of 20 years and parts are becoming harder to locate. He attributed the longevity to the units to a continued maintenance program. “We try to keep enough parts on hand for replacement, but we can’t stockpile every part for our needs,” he explained, adding that 2020 was the third best year for turbine power output.

LAMAR, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO