ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Devour The Best Homemade Cinnamon Rolls At This Bakery In Pittsburgh

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
Only In Pennsylvania
 5 days ago

Mmm..mmm…Pittsburgh is the city to live in, especially for those of us who love scrumptious, old-fashioned goodies – like cinnamon rolls. We all know that taste is subjective, but we can probably agree that Pittsburgh knows how to make some of the best cinnamon rolls anywhere. To taste what have been called some of the best, make your way to this bakery in Pittsburgh and decide for yourself.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl86V_0d3suIQQ00
Next time you're driving along Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill/Point Breeze, stop by Five Points Artisan Bakeshop, which earns rave reviews for its freshly-made coffee and...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0zZu_0d3suIQQ00
Homemade cinnamon rolls. If you love a good cinnamon roll, you definitely want try the ones at this quaint bakery. All of the bakery's offerings are made with, when possible, local ingredients.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07w8RL_0d3suIQQ00
Grab a cup of the bakery's famous coffee and a hearty cinnamon roll - and don't forget to order a few for the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXMUU_0d3suIQQ00
Be prepared, especially when you first walk through the front door, for your senses to be bombarded by the sweet aroma of fresh-baked goodies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmXoU_0d3suIQQ00
Don't forget to check out the other deliciousness that lines the display case - croissants, Danish, and cookies, for example.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZR3x_0d3suIQQ00
Five Points Artisan Bakery also serves a selection of freshly-baked bread. Try such classics as sourdough, Challah, and baguettes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Lte_0d3suIQQ00
If you visit between Tuesday and Saturday, fill up with a ham and cheese, a mozzarella, or a tuna sandwich. Seasonal sandwiches are usually available, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glhiU_0d3suIQQ00
Stop by the official website of Five Points Artisan Bakeshop for days, hours, and a menu. Or, go here for Facebook.

Do you have a favorite bakery in Pittsburgh that makes the best homemade goodies? Tell us about it in the comments! For some of the freshest baked bread in the city, make your way to Cibrone’s Bakery in Pittsburgh.

Address: Five Points Artisan Bakeshop, 6520 Wilkins Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Pennsylvania

This Hot Dog Themed Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Hot dogs have long been a favorite with Americans. After all, they make the perfect meal on the go – just take a look at all of the hot dog trucks and carts you can find on city streets all over the U.S. If you prefer a sit down meal, you’ll find an abundance of hot dog joints, too. This hot dog themed restaurant in Pennsylvania, for example, boasts an eclectic menu of hot dogs – or you can build your own.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

From Skillets To French Toast, Fay’s Country Kitchen Has Some Of The Best Breakfasts In Pennsylvania

A good breakfast is the perfect way to start the day. However, breakfast isn’t just for mornings. We can eat it any time of the day or the night, whenever we’re craving a hearty, filling meal. Fay’s Country Kitchen in Pennsylvania knows a little something about dishing up one of the best breakfasts in the state. After all, the quaint eatery has been a favorite morning (and afternoon) spot for Pennsylvanians since 1973.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Here Are The Top 7 Christmas Towns In Pennsylvania. They’re Magical.

It’s that time of year again: the skies are threatening snow, garlands are appearing all over town, and Christmas music is piping through the speakers in each shop you enter. A fun way to get into the Christmas spirit is to visit places that go all-out for the holiday with trees, lights, treats, and more. […] The post Here Are The Top 7 Christmas Towns In Pennsylvania. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Pennsylvania Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide solace for those left behind. We can visit our loved ones, chat with them, and leave loving gifts at their grave. Perhaps most importantly, we feel closer to those we have lost. Most cemeteries are quiet and peaceful. However, the residents at some – like this haunted cemetery in Pennsylvania – are restless […] The post The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Pennsylvania Will Chill You To The Bone appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Only In Pennsylvania

Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania

An hour or two outdoors can do so much for the soul, can’t it? Even if we’re having a lousy day, we can spend a bit of time in the sunshine, drinking in the fresh air, and listening to the still of nature as our mood steadily improves. Owl Creek Reservoir Trail in Pennsylvania provides […] The post Stroll Through A Lush Forested Area On The Owl Creek Reservoir Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Best Little Italian Market Pennsylvania Has Been Wowing Visitors Since 1919

Shopping at a big box store is worlds apart from going to our local, family-owned shops. Whether in business for a few years or more than a century, those small, charming mom-and-pop shops offer a personalized experience. We’re often greeted warmly, take our time browsing, and feel right at home. This darling Italian market in […] The post The Best Little Italian Market Pennsylvania Has Been Wowing Visitors Since 1919 appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Valos Chocolates Near Pittsburgh Has Been Satisfying Chocolate Cravings Since 1947

Chocoholics might define Pittsburgh and its neighborhoods as something of a delicious paradise. After all, we’re pretty spoiled to have some of the best chocolate shops around, which makes it easy to indulge in our favorite treat. Valos Chocolates near Pittsburgh, a beloved chocolate shop, has been satisfying chocolate cravings for decades. Once you visit chances are you’ll become a customer for life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Choose From More Than 30 Flavors Of Scrumptious Cupcakes When You Visit The Caketeria In Pennsylvania

Satisfying a sweet tooth can be oh-so-fun. However, if we’re spoiled with choices, we can also face quite the delicious dilemma of deciding how best to cure our craving. If it’s a cupcake you’re after, make a beeline for The Caketeria in Pennsylvania. The adorable bakery features a scrumptious selection of more than 30 cupcake flavors. (That’s just the beginning of the deliciousness that awaits, too.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Food Drink#Cibrone
Only In Pennsylvania

Visit 15 Christmas Lights Displays In Pennsylvania For A Magical Experience

Pennsylvania is ready to transform into a virtual winter wonderland with millions of Christmas lights twinkling from homes, parks, and businesses throughout the state. Santa appears in the malls, and kids will behave exceedingly well as they write their Christmas lists. Get in the holiday spirit with a visit to one of the best Christmas […] The post Visit 15 Christmas Lights Displays In Pennsylvania For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pittsburgh

The Unrivaled Canyon Hike Near Pittsburgh Everyone Should Take At Least Once

We’ve got some pretty spectacular natural scenery in Pittsburgh and not too far from the city. We don’t have a true canyon within easy driving distance of the city. (For that, you’d have to make the four-hour drive to Pine Greek Gorge.) However, we do have access to a breathtaking gorge that sits along the […] The post The Unrivaled Canyon Hike Near Pittsburgh Everyone Should Take At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie In Pennsylvania Will Leave You Absolutely Stuffed

A good hoagie never fails to fill us up. We’re pretty fortunate to have an abundance of places – from Wawa and Sheetz to hoagie shops – to indulge ourselves in a mighty hoagie that will leave us savoring every bite. However, if it’s a classic Italian hoagie (or any other kind, really) you’re craving, you’ll definitely want to make your way to DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania. See if it earns a rave review from you like it does from other satisfied guests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Is One Of The 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S., According To Travel & Leisure

Small-town Pennsylvania harkens back to a simpler time when everyone knew everyone else and where life moved at a slower pace. When we need a break from the noise of the big city, we have an abundance of darling small towns across the state that provide the perfect getaway. And when we’re ready to settle down in retirement, we might want to consider relocating to Stroudsburg, named one of the best places to retire in the United States by Travel & Leisure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Pennsylvania

Marvel At More Than 2,000 Year Old Artifacts At The New Pompeii Exhibit At The Carnegie Science Center In Pittsburgh

History can ignite our imagination. While reading a good history book can certainly help us quench our thirst for learning more about a certain event or period in time, nothing can really compare to getting an up-close look at one-of-a-kind artifacts that really bring an event to life. If you’re fascinated by Pompeii’s tragic history, you’ll definitely want to plan a visit to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

The Heart And Soul Of Pennsylvania Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania may be best known for its bookend cities – Philadelphia in the eastern half of the state and Pittsburgh in the western half. In between the two major cities, the landscape is dotted with darling villages and enchanting small towns that really define the heart and the soul of Pennsylvania. These seven small towns […] The post The Heart And Soul Of Pennsylvania Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pittsburgh

Everyone’s Part Of The Family At Alla Famiglia, An-Old School Italian Restaurant In Pittsburgh

You just can’t beat old-school – whether it’s writing a letter by hand, taking a leisurely walk around the neighborhood, or sitting down to a good, old-fashioned meal made from long-treasured family recipes. Alla Famiglia in Pittsburgh dishes up some of the best traditional Italian dishes in a warm and inviting setting. If you’re craving […] The post Everyone’s Part Of The Family At Alla Famiglia, An-Old School Italian Restaurant In Pittsburgh appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Pennsylvania

Autumn promises endless beauty no matter where you visit – from Pennsylvania’s bustling big cities to its charming tiny villages. We’re spoiled for choices when it comes to deciding where to head on a fall day trip. Whether you want to go leaf peeping, to shop in a quaint downtown, or to check out the […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Take A Journey Through This One-Of-A-Kind Bridge Park In Pennsylvania

While we have an abundance of state parks to explore, sometimes we just want to stay closer to home. Our neighborhood parks, after all, provide an idyllic backdrop for scenic hikes, leisurely picnics, and relaxing moments spent soaking up the sun and the fresh air. Covered Bridge Park in Pennsylvania, for example, is the perfect spot to spend a few hours or an entire day, and it ranks as one of the state’s most unique parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To This One Of A Kind Animal Rescue Ranch Near Pittsburgh

Have you ever noticed how an animal can just make our day so much happier? We can be in the middle of an awful day and maybe a squirrel sits up and begs us for a treat. Instant happiness. Despite all that animals give us – from those joyous moments to unconditional love – not all receive the same love and respect in return. Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch near Pittsburgh works hard to provide a voice – and a forever, loving home – for neglected and abused domestic and farm animals, and it’s well worth a visit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Dig Into Classic Tavern Fare At The Warm And Cozy Continental Tavern In Pennsylvania

History’s never far away, no matter where we travel in Pennsylvania. We might even be walking on the same ground where an historic event took place without even realizing it. If you’re a history buff or you just enjoy classic tavern fare, you’ll find no better spot than Continental Tavern in Pennsylvania. It dishes up […] The post Dig Into Classic Tavern Fare At The Warm And Cozy Continental Tavern In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Deer Path Riding Stable In Pennsylvania Is Pure Magic

When winter arrives, does the inevitable cabin fever start to set in yet? If so, a little fresh air and some time outdoors just might cure that fever. Did you know there are a few stables that offer winter horseback riding in Pennsylvania? Yep, Deer Path Riding Stable in White Haven promises a unique winter […] The post The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Deer Path Riding Stable In Pennsylvania Is Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Only In Pennsylvania

13K+
Followers
799
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy