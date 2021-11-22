Devour The Best Homemade Cinnamon Rolls At This Bakery In Pittsburgh

Mmm..mmm…Pittsburgh is the city to live in, especially for those of us who love scrumptious, old-fashioned goodies – like cinnamon rolls. We all know that taste is subjective, but we can probably agree that Pittsburgh knows how to make some of the best cinnamon rolls anywhere. To taste what have been called some of the best, make your way to this bakery in Pittsburgh and decide for yourself.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Next time you're driving along Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill/Point Breeze, stop by Five Points Artisan Bakeshop, which earns rave reviews for its freshly-made coffee and...

Homemade cinnamon rolls. If you love a good cinnamon roll, you definitely want try the ones at this quaint bakery. All of the bakery's offerings are made with, when possible, local ingredients.

Grab a cup of the bakery's famous coffee and a hearty cinnamon roll - and don't forget to order a few for the road.

Be prepared, especially when you first walk through the front door, for your senses to be bombarded by the sweet aroma of fresh-baked goodies.

Don't forget to check out the other deliciousness that lines the display case - croissants, Danish, and cookies, for example.

Five Points Artisan Bakery also serves a selection of freshly-baked bread. Try such classics as sourdough, Challah, and baguettes.

If you visit between Tuesday and Saturday, fill up with a ham and cheese, a mozzarella, or a tuna sandwich. Seasonal sandwiches are usually available, too.

Stop by the official website of Five Points Artisan Bakeshop for days, hours, and a menu. Or, go here for Facebook.

Do you have a favorite bakery in Pittsburgh that makes the best homemade goodies? Tell us about it in the comments!

Address: Five Points Artisan Bakeshop, 6520 Wilkins Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, USA