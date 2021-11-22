ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Will Climate Change Initiatives Help or Hurt Real Estate Values?

By Liz Brumer-Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Cities are where the climate initiatives will see the biggest impacts.
  • Changes to infrastructure development, zoning, and building codes will be supported with financial incentives and tightened restrictions.
  • Green real estate sells for a significant premium to nongreen buildings, making this a lucrative opportunity for investors.

The United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP26) just concluded, and there was a lot of discussion about cities' roles in the impact of climate change. Given that cities consume more than two-thirds of the world's energy and generate an approximately equal amount of global carbon dioxide emissions, cities are an obvious place to focus decarbonization efforts.

Climate change initiatives are being rolled out across the board -- from major Fortune 500 companies and city planners to real estate operators, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and even Federal policies. While surely positive for the environment, these initiatives could have some negative outcomes in not only the cost of developing and operating real estate moving forward but also in its value. Here's why.

How climate initiatives will impact city investors

Cities house half the world's population and a good majority of its investment opportunities. Any major changes to regulations and incentives within these urban domains can profoundly impact the cost of doing business. Depending on the location and scope of business, initiatives could range from new building codes to insurance premiums rising.

UN Secretary Guterres called for cities to align "procurement, infrastructure development, zoning, urban planning, building codes, transport systems, waste disposal and investments with the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda, and the Sustainable Development Goals." While not every city will adopt every measure, reform is likely on its way. A few items you might see include:

  • Minimum heating/cooling standards or alternative energy solutions.
  • Increased requirements for water runoff and catchment on commercial properties.
  • Rezoning residential to multi-use or commercial to create more walkable cities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gx5MW_0d3stgNX00
Image source: Getty Images.

Cities are signing on to climate initiatives

From presidents of countries down to mayors of cities have shown interest in supporting climate change initiatives. The Paris agreement has been signed by 192 parties and holds those parties responsible for lowering global greenhouse gas emissions. Interest, though, for investors can mean talk, or it can mean business.

Financing will be a critical component for putting many of the initiatives discussed in place. At COP26, 450 major banks signed an agreement to decarbonize their portfolios and invest billions to fund green initiatives. The money faucet is clearly flowing, but is the financial commitment substantiated?

Initiative impacts on real estate values

Green buildings are already selling, and the desirability will only go up from here. Consumer demand reports from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that 59% of residential consumers are very interested or somewhat interested in sustainability.

A market comparison the NAR conducted in Boston looked at the potential for a higher sales premium in carbon-neutral homes. They compared new-construction homes earning LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum and Home Energy Efficiency Rating System (HERS) certifications to similar new-construction homes on the market at the same time and right down the street. The carbon-neutral homes sold faster and for a 22.7% price per square foot premium over comparable units that did not have these standards.

Commercial buildings follow suit as well. In addition to the well-established cost savings in operations, which average 69%, you will also see increased rents and occupancy and higher sales value if you're holding the property. Dodge Data & Analytics World Green Buildings Trends Report found that the average premium for rental rates is 17% globally, and the occupancy rate is 16% higher. And if selling, you will likely get a premium for the sale, with the United States averaging a 20% higher sales value.

Solid consumer demand alongside public and private entities backing climate initiatives make this an easy adjustment. Remodeling new investments with this in mind, slowly modifying existing real estate as repairs arise, and basing new construction around this theme are likely sound ideas. They will not only reduce environmental impacts but also likely boost your real estate values too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Real Estate Predictions for 2022

Malls could continue to struggle in 2022 as consumers favor online orders and big-box stores take shoppers away. A more robust return-to-work effort could help office buildings recover, but probably not hotels. Leisure travel could be a boon to the hospitality sector, but private rentals should continue to see strong...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Will Zillow's iBuying Exit Hurt the Real Estate Market?

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) recently surprised investors by getting out of the homebuying business. That was certainly a disappointment for the company's shareholders, who had hoped it would be a new profit generator for the company. But there's a bigger question: What implications -- if any -- does this change have for the overall real estate market? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 3, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why he's not too worried about its impact.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

What Will the Proposed Changes to Capital Gains Rates Mean for Real Estate Investors?

The Biden administration is proposing an increase in capital gains tax rates. Biden's Build Back Better Act promises a tax hike that even the wealthiest investors will feel. We have been talking about it, and with the Biden Administration, there is a new sheriff in town. With the new sheriff comes a whole lot of tax law changes that will have a major impact on real estate investors. One surprising proposed change is the change to the capital gains tax rates that are part of the proposed Build Back Better Act.
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Climate Change#Energy Efficiency#Un#The Paris Agreement#The New Urban Agenda
kfgo.com

Farm Real Estate Values Jump Sharply Higher

The Federal Reserve Survey of Agricultural Credit Conditions shows that farmland values rose in the third quarter of this year. The value of non-irrigated cropland rose by at least 12 percent in all of the participating Districts in the survey. The rapid increase was consistent in most states, with annual...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kjzz.org

As climate change stresses water and crops, adding solar panels could help

Climate change is creating water challenges; it’s also making it tougher for farmers to efficiently grow certain crops. But a new $10 million federal grant is looking into one potential solution for both issues: agrivoltaics, or essentially, putting solar panels up over farmland. Greg Barron-Gafford is a professor in the...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Could negative emissions actually help curb climate change?

Many future climate scenarios suggest that negative emissions will be needed to limit global warming. Researchers are now investigating how feasible this is. In Iceland, a machine is now sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere day and night. Its mission is to mix the gas with water then pump it underground where it will turn into stone after a few years.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Massive Democratic Multi-State Climate Change Initiative Crumbles

Several Democratic states withdrew from an ambitious plan to curb transportation emissions less than a year after signing onto the agreement. Massachusetts and Connecticut abandoned the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) last week, citing high gas prices and irreconcilable differences, E&E News reported. Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., also joined the agreement which promised to cut transportation emissions 25% and raise $3 billion for clean energy projects.
GAS PRICE
CharlotteObserver.com

Too few can afford homes in Charlotte. These 2 real estate taxes could change that.

According to “What salary do you need in Charlotte to afford a home?” (Nov. 18), affording a home is slipping out of reach for many prospective Charlotte buyers. You needed to earn nearly $80,000 to afford a home sold in 2020, and strong demand combined with low inventory have contributed to significant increases in rent and home sales prices.
CHARLOTTE, NC
natureworldnews.com

3 in 4 Americans Are Now Aware How Harmful and Real Climate Change is

About three-quarters of poll respondents believe global warming is occurring, and more than half feel we are now being damaged by climate change. More Americans than ever before recognize that global warming is real, damaging, and immediately impacts their communities. In a nationally representative study of 1,006 American adults done...
AMERICAS
architecturaldigest.com

This Is What Architects Should Do to Help Fight Climate Change

As Hurricane Ida slowly went back out to sea in September, having lumbered its way from the Gulf Coast to New England (and having caused over 100 deaths and nearly $100 billion in damages), one of its closing acts was a stunning explosion of a single-family house in New Jersey. The cause: a gas stove. Having been dislodged by rising waters, this kitchen appliance introduced a gas leak, resulting in the explosion that reverberated across the neighborhood. Dramatic though it was, the blast was by no means exceptional. Every year, the U.S. sees almost 300 serious natural gas explosions, killing, on average, 15 people per year.
ENVIRONMENT
csun.edu

How Has Online Education Changed the Real Estate Landscape

The pandemic had most of the world accessible and available online, so it is no wonder that it changed the real estate business. It is possible to learn how to be a realtor and earn a realtor license entirely online. This opened up real estate as a career path for...
EDUCATION
architecturaldigest.com

These Simple Design Schemes Can Help Combat Climate Change for Coastal Cities

Rain gardens, little watercourses with rainwater burbling over gravel fringed with a variety of water-loving plants, are becoming a more common sight along sidewalks across America. Amid the asphalt square miles of urban America, these mini islands of engineered nature—technically bioswale—are among several natural-system solutions that work hard to manage stormwater runoff.
DENMARK
telecompetitor.com

Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Will Fund Initiatives Aimed at Reducing Climate Change Impact

Verizon, GreenBiz and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Climate Resilience Center will announce three winners that will share $500,000 in the inaugural Climate Resilience Prize in February. The program is part of Citizen Verizon, which the company calls its “responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.” The prize competition will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy