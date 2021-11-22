This is how you can help a male friend open up about his feelings
By Danny Shaw
The Tab
6 days ago
There seems to be real momentum gathering around the subject of helping men to be more comfortable sharing their feelings. But it still feels like there’s a long way to go. Often, men will bottle things up, perhaps with a view to hiding some sort of vulnerability. For a friend, this...
In 2013, I found out I was pregnant with triplets. My husband and I were in shock but thrilled at the news after dealing with infertility for years. And it didn't take long for the comments to begin. When people found out, the usual remarks followed: "Triplets?! What are you going to do? Three kids at once?! Glad it's not me!"
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Everyone experiences loneliness on occasion. Unfortunately, many of us feel it most intensely during the holidays, regardless of whether we are surrounded by friends and family, in a relationship, or alone.
Maybe you're sad about pandemic-related life changes. Or perhaps you find yourself taking longer than you (or others) expected to move on from the end of a close friendship. If so, you may be experiencing disenfranchised grief. People commonly associate mourning with the death of a loved one. But loss...
A hospice nurse has become a viral sensation on TikTok after revealing what she has experienced while working with people just before they die, including what many people’s final words are. @hospicenursejulie has racked up more than 400,000 followers on the social media app with a number of her videos...
It’s not hard to find someone who knows or has a loved one who suffers from mental illness. The thing is that while the physical pain of a broken leg can be readily seen and understood by everyone, mental illness is still something that many people struggle to understand. It’s time for us all to have a better understanding of this misunderstood condition. Let’s break down what mental illness is, the different types of it, and how you can make life easier for someone suffering from mental struggles.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The holidays are a time of celebration, but can be tough for people who are struggling with addiction. Kyle Brewer is a Peer Recovery Specialist at UAMS. His day-to-day includes providing different ways that a person struggling with addiction can connect with him. Doctors, social workers, or nurses may refer patients to start the process of recovery with Brewer.
A mom of two whose concerns about blurred vision, aches, pains, and brain fog were dismissed as signs of menopause by three different doctors, discovered that she had a massive brain tumor after opting to pay for a private scan. Tammy Andrews, 47, of Dorset, England, had just started to...
Fifty million people are currently living with dementia worldwide, and that number is expected to triple by 2050. This drastic rise in the prevalence of the disease has been called a "global emergency," ushering in new research on how we might mitigate dementia risk when possible. It's also prompting experts...
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
In a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry, researchers found that there is a common, overlapping environment in the gut bacteria of people living with mental illnesses like depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. They found that people experiencing these illnesses are more likely to have gut biomes that are characterized...
Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
Even the best grandparents grate on parents’ nerves once in a while. As older people who either aren’t aware of or don’t feel constrained by current codes of social conduct, they can have trouble taking their adult children seriously. And since they’ve been through parenting before, they may think they know everything. The fact that they’re often right makes this part even worse.
My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
For the past two years, schools have relied on the internet to conduct at-home school, either exclusively or in a hybrid format. Though we're fortunate to live in a time when online learning is actually an option, it's not been amazing for many as Zoom fatigue, home fatigue and general pandemic fatigue set in.
Are you scared that your partner will look to enact revenge if you try to leave? Do you feel stuck and unable to take your life into your own hands? Do you feel like your partner is controlling your life or vindictive?. Many people have had to fear that their...
It’s always the little things that make me snap. A spouse breathing too loudly, a dish left in the sink, a stranger’s bad parking job: Suddenly my whole day is ruined, and everyone I know is lucky enough to be subjected to my Larry David-like rants. With the holidays upon...
Comments / 0