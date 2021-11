To help navigate the uncertainties surrounding unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices compliance, Alliant Credit Union in Chicago is looking to the past for answers. The $14.7 billion-asset credit union is mining the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s library of consent orders to build a better understanding of what actions are considered a violation of UDAAP guidelines. As the CFPB's leadership changed, so has its stance on what constitutes a policy violation. Thus, the credit union has determined that it's better to look at the agency's actions rather than its words.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO