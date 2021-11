Fans of the Resident Evil franchise have become quite familiar with the Mercenaries mode, a bonus arcade-like minigame that has featured in most installments since Resident Evil 3. This minigame usually tasks players with building a high score by running around a map and killing as many enemies as possible before the time runs out. The mode became quite popular amongst fans, to the point where Capcom released a standalone game entirely focused around the Mercenaries gameplay back in 2011. Because of this, some may have felt that the lack of a Mercenaries mode in the newly released Resident Evil 4 VR came off as a missed opportunity, especially since the original Resident Evil 4 had one. But it looks like Resident Evil 4 VR will receive a Mercenaries mode after all, as a newly discovered trailer advertised the feature.

