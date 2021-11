In addition to the numerous attendees of this month's tragic, deadly Astroworld Festival who have filed lawsuits against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and other parties involved, Rolling Stone reports that two security guards who worked at the fest are suing. Samuel and Jackson Bush say that they were injured while trying to help attendees as the crowd surged, with Samuel saying he broke his hand and hurt his back after being trampled, and Jackson saying was mentally harmed when he pulled someone who'd died from the crowd.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO