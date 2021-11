The iconic founder left retirement to create ‘How Do You Live?’. Studio Ghibli fans rejoice! It seems a new movie from the anime production house isn’t too far away. And this one comes straight from the founder himself. Yes, having retired in 2013 after the release of his acclaimed and Academy Award-nominated movie The Wind Rises, 80-year-old Hayao Miyazaki has returned to the beloved film studio for one final feature-length film entitled How Do You Live?. While production on the film has been quietly in the works for the last few years, in a new interview with The New York Times, Hayao gives us a bit more info on the new movie’s plot and central themes.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO