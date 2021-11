Lady Gaga has praised her collaborator and friend Tony Bennett following the release of their new album, Love for Sale. Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio Breakfast Show, the House of Gucci star discussed the legendary crooner’s ongoing struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.“He’s one of my most favourite people on the whole planet,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much I learnt from him, and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years – I’ve sung with him for almost 10 years. And it’s heartbreaking to watch what he’s going through with Alzheimer’s.”Gaga urged anyone...

