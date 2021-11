Engage in uncomfortable reflections and conversations. Make mistakes so you can learn from them. And, above all, treat team members, clients or prospects with respect. These are three of the many ways that financial advisors can act as allies or even accomplices or co-conspirators in the fight to close the racial wealth gap and promote workplace equity for women, Black Americans, Latinos and other minorities, according to panels at this week’s CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Diversity Summit. For starters, calling yourself an “ally” doesn’t make it so, said Elissa Sangster, the CEO of the Forté Foundation, a nonprofit consortium of companies and college programs advancing women in business careers.

