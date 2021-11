LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Evolution (EVOG.ST) and U.S. gaming rival DraftKings (DKNG.O) have both been dealt the same bad hand. The group run by Martin Carlesund lost as much as 8% of its value on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that a rival complained to a U.S. regulator that the Swedish gaming company operates in some countries illegally. DraftKings faced a similar accusation earlier this year from a short seller. Evolution has denied the claim, saying its games can’t be played in any countries where gambling isn’t legal, or which are on the U.S. sanctions list.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO