The province of Ontario, Canada, is predicted to be “the most attractive igaming market in North America” when it goes live in Q1 2022, according to BonusFinder. Results from its latest Bonus Index stated that, once regulated in early 2022, Ontario will surpass all its US online counterparts and become North America’s “most important online casino and sports betting market,” with the Index forecasting that a combination of its 15 million population, along with an estimated 70 plus brands looking to acquire a licence, will result in a “highly competitive market”.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO