The Medalist November 2021 Market Report

This five-bedroom, three full bath, all brick rambler with detached three-car garage (perfect for a home business, tradesman, mechanic or landscaper) Is situated on a large, approximately one acre lot in Colesville Outside - Burtonsville. Renovated inside and out, this home features new asphalt shingle roof, new vinyl pane windows, new garage doors with new openers/remotes, new vinyl siding on the garage and oversized shed/storage building, new Carrier HVAC, professional landscaping and new exterior lighting and doors. The interior has been freshly painted throughout and features refinished hardwood floors, new synthetic wood floors, new ceramic tile floors, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new doors and more. Enjoy the open, light-filled living space - living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, sparkling gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and family room with exit to the front porch and rear paver patio. Three bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, new ceiling fans with lights and ample closet space are on the main level and two additional bedrooms with new synthetic wood floors and recessed lighting are on the lower level. All bathrooms +GG two on the main level and one on the lower level +GG have been updated with new ceramic tile floors, ceramic surrounds, new lighting, faucets, fixtures, commodes, vanities and mirrors. The lower-level rec room with new synthetic hardwood floors, recessed lighting and walk-up to the rear patio offers additional living and entertaining space! Laundry +GG new washer and dryer plus slop sink, plenty of storage and utilities round out the lower level. Conveniently located close to major thoroughfares +GG Routes 29, 650 and 200, public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants, this home is a must see!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO