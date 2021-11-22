ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Medalist November 2021 Market Report

By Gabe Sanders
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of November 2021, there are 4 homes for sale in the Medalist in Hobe Sound FL. List prices range from $1,195,000 up to $2,635,000. This is an average list price of $1,976,250 which works out to $571.27 per sq. ft. of living area. There are 2 homes currently...

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos October 2021 Market Report

St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos October 2021 Market Report. The St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos market had weaker sales activity than last October. Mostly because of the extremely low inventory of available homes as well as the rapid appreciation of prices. Closed sales were down by 38.9% from last year (were down by 26.9% in September). New pending sales were down by 24.4% for October (they were down by 35.6% last month).
MARKETS
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Single Family Homes October 2021 Market Report

Florida Single Family Homes October 2021 Market Report. The Florida Single Family Home market activity was weaker than last October. Mostly because of the low inventory of available homes as well as the rapid appreciation of prices. Though, I do see some indications that the inventory may soon start increasing. Closed sales were down by 6.8% (were down by 1.3% in September). New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 3.6% (were down by 6.1% in September).
FLORIDA STATE
soconews.org

Market Report: A blooming market and a persimmon favorite

November! The year’s almost up. Although it’s been a challenging one for many, the market has bloomed and thrived for another season. Some farms will begin dropping out this month, as their crops get depleted, but because of the extension into December, which we did for the first time last year, several growers added crops so they can stay through the full run. Expect to find a pretty decent selection of locally grown produce through our closing date, Dec. 18. And of course, all the delicious goodies you’ve come to expect will fill the aisles as well.
HEALDSBURG, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Golf#South Fork#Stuart Florida#Aussie Pub#Medalist#Hoa
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGRZ TV

November 27 - The Market in the Square

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE MARKET IN THE SQUARE) Continue your holiday traditions or start new ones with the help of The Market in the Square. The Market in the Square has everything you need for a delicious holiday meal. They have two great locations in Western New York. They are located at 940 Union Road in West Seneca inside the Southgate Plaza. You can give them a call at (716) 675-8200. You'll also find them in North Tonawanda located at 535 Division Street. Give them a call in North Tonawanda at (716) 693-2802. To find out more about all they have to offer and their weekly specials, head over to their website at www.themarketinthesquare.com.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15722 Columbia Pike

This five-bedroom, three full bath, all brick rambler with detached three-car garage (perfect for a home business, tradesman, mechanic or landscaper) Is situated on a large, approximately one acre lot in Colesville Outside - Burtonsville. Renovated inside and out, this home features new asphalt shingle roof, new vinyl pane windows, new garage doors with new openers/remotes, new vinyl siding on the garage and oversized shed/storage building, new Carrier HVAC, professional landscaping and new exterior lighting and doors. The interior has been freshly painted throughout and features refinished hardwood floors, new synthetic wood floors, new ceramic tile floors, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new doors and more. Enjoy the open, light-filled living space - living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, sparkling gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and family room with exit to the front porch and rear paver patio. Three bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, new ceiling fans with lights and ample closet space are on the main level and two additional bedrooms with new synthetic wood floors and recessed lighting are on the lower level. All bathrooms +GG two on the main level and one on the lower level +GG have been updated with new ceramic tile floors, ceramic surrounds, new lighting, faucets, fixtures, commodes, vanities and mirrors. The lower-level rec room with new synthetic hardwood floors, recessed lighting and walk-up to the rear patio offers additional living and entertaining space! Laundry +GG new washer and dryer plus slop sink, plenty of storage and utilities round out the lower level. Conveniently located close to major thoroughfares +GG Routes 29, 650 and 200, public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants, this home is a must see!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

Theses Are The Only 26 Sears Stories Left In America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time it was known as Sears, Roebuck which included the names of its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. However, over time it built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears […]
RETAIL
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy