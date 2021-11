It’s hard to argue with the star of “Eternals,” the No. 1 movie at the box office in the U.S. And on Nov. 24, Hayek Pinault will appear in another hotly anticipated film — Ridley Scott’s “The House of Gucci,” in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the friend and confidante of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani. Together, they plotted the murder of Reggiani’s ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played in the film by Adam Driver), in 1995. But before that, she will receive one of the most notable honors in the industry when she’s feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Nov. 19.

