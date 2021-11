The Walking Dead: World Beyond “Who Are You?” was written by Rohit Kumar and was directed by Heather Cappiello. This episode reveals more about Lyla (Natalie Gold), and Iris (Aliyah Royale) continues to be a wildcard, which ends up costing Dev’s (Abubakr Ali) life. What the CRM is actually up to becomes a lot less clear in this episode. We find out how Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) fits in – and that 6 years ago, she joined the CRM after giving them something very valuable… Rick?!?! The episode leaves us completely hanging about what happened to Silas (Hal Cumpston).

