US: Several killed, injured as car rams into holiday parade

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin [US], November 22 (ANI): Several people were killed and a total of over 20 suffered injuries after a car rammed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin on Sunday night (local time),"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a...

More than 20 injured, some killed at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin after car speeds through crowd

More than 20 injured, some killed at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin after car speeds through crowd. At least 20 people were run over, and an unknown number were killed at a Christmas holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin (a suburb of Milwaukee) on Sunday when a red SUV sped through the crowd at high speed. A suspect was in custody Sunday night.
5 killed, 40 injured in Wisconsin Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One video showed a woman screaming, […]
Car strikes US Christmas parade, killing 5 and wounding 40

Americans were reeling Monday from an “unthinkable tragedy” after a driver slammed through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern city of Waukesha, killing at least five and wounding more than 40. The Sunday evening chaos which saw a red SUV speed into a crowd of men, women...
News Update: Waukesha, WI: Suspect who sped through crowds during Waukesha Christmas Parade killing and injuring several people charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Sources: Waukesha Police Department, City of Waukesha, Waukesha County Court and GoFundMe (Information):. Waukesha, Wisconsin: The suspect who sped through crowds during Waukesha Christmas Parade killing and injuring several people was charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Picture: Fox 6 (Courtesy):. The suspect identified as 39 year old...
Breaking News: Waukesha, WI: Authorities confirms identity and arrest of suspect who drove sport utility vehicle at high speeds through Waukesha Christmas Parade killing and injuring several people.

Sources: Waukesha Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice and City of Waukesha (Information):. Waukesha, Wisconsin: Authorities have confirmed the identity and arrest of a suspect who drove a sport utility vehicle at high speeds through the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing and injuring several people. Live Broadcast:...
