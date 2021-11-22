ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey [US], November 22 (ANI): According to a new study, ridesharing trips might be able to reduce the number of alcohol-based accidents. This research has been published in the 'Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs'. Researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and colleagues studied...

MedicalXpress

Study: Ridesharing may help reduce alcohol-impaired crashes

More rideshare trips mean fewer alcohol-involved accidents, according to a new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The finding adds to a growing body of work suggesting that ridesharing may take the place of drunk driving. Researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and...
CHICAGO, IL
foxsanantonio.com

What's driving the shortage of rideshare drivers?

SAN ANTONIO – Higher prices and longer wait times are the impacts you’re feeling from a nationwide shortage of rideshare drivers. The Trouble Shooters are finding out what’s happening behind the wheel. Even if you don’t take Uber or Lyft, they keep a lot of drunk drivers off the roads...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
983thecoast.com

AAA Offering Tow To Go Service This Weekend To Reduce Drunk Driving

All throughout this coming weekend, AAA of Michigan will be offering a service to help impaired drivers get home safe. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland tells WSJM News Tow to Go will tow both a driver and their car if they are in a bind. “Now as millions of Americans are...
TRAFFIC
WAFB

More drunk driving crashes occur around the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the holidays approach, Paula Zachary is like many people, getting ready to see her family. Except she won’t be able to spend it with her son Brandon, because he died in a drunk driving crash 14 years ago. “It’s hard because I can’t even...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

Drunk driving prevention technology to be required in new cars

NEW YORK - Alisa McMorris lost her 12-year-old son, Andrew, after a drunk driver plowed into his Boy Scout troop in Manorville, Long Island, three years ago. "I dropped my son off for a hike and an hour-and-half later, 100 minutes later, I got a phone call that he was hit by a drunk driver," she said. "That changed my life."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Summit County prosecutor relaunches ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign to reduce drunk driving during Thanksgiving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has relaunched a popular program she launched in 2018 to keep drunk drivers off the roads during holidays. The Arrive Alive program is a partnership between the prosecutor’s office and Lyft. Anyone in Summit County who has had too much alcohol to drink can get a ride home with Lyft through the one-time use code: SCPO1121.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
