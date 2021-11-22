Probe finds 'overwhelming evidence' of misconduct by Cuomo

In April, back when a few Cuomosexuals still roamed New York, the Times Union published interviews with anonymous current and former Cuomo staffers claiming they were given tasks related to Cuomo’s memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, for which Cuomo had received a whopping $5 million, as part of their governmental duties—violating state law. The Cuomo administration roundly denied it, and a lot has happened since then; but yesterday, the New York State Assembly released its report on its eight-month impeachment investigation, which confirms Cuomo used state staff to author and promote his memoir. The probe also concludes that the Cuomo administration manipulated nursing home death data and that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO