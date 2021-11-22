Probe finds 'overwhelming evidence' of misconduct by Cuomo

Rita Glavin, attorney for Andrew Cuomo, announced Thursday that the former governor is asking Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself from probes levied against him while she campaigns for governor.
The long-awaited New York legislative investigation into actions of the former Governor is finding Andrew Cuomo did, indeed engage in sexual harassment of women, had state-paid employees work on his book and underreported COVID-19 related nursing home deaths. The Assembly Judiciary Committee released its report Monday, November 22 after pouring...
The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report on its investigation into alleged misconduct by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning. Committee Chair Charles Lavine describes Cuomo's conduct outlined in the findings as "disturbing."
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report on Thursday that delves into allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report is expected to lay out the committee’s findings into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19...
The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released the investigation report into accusations of sexual harassment and another allegations against Andrew Cuomo,. Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine says investigators looked at sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, as well things like manipulation of COVID-19 nursing home death numbers, and whether state resources were used by Cuomo in writing his $5M pandemic memoir.
Lawyers representing the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee have released a final report today regarding misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Judiciary Committee report includes 600 thousand pages of evidence. It accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, improperly using state resources for his book and not...
An investigative report into several claims of misconduct made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released Monday by the State Assembly, and concluded that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment, used state resources to write a book, and more. The report is the result of an eight-month long investigation...
ALBANY — An attorney for former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday sought to examine and respond to an investigative report by an Assembly committee considering impeachment of Cuomo in a move that could delay public release of the findings. Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday began viewing...
ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been out of office for three months, but now there’s even more material corroborating the allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace. A scathing 46-page report released by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday was originally supposed to lead to impeachment proceedings, but Cuomo […]
In April, back when a few Cuomosexuals still roamed New York, the Times Union published interviews with anonymous current and former Cuomo staffers claiming they were given tasks related to Cuomo’s memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, for which Cuomo had received a whopping $5 million, as part of their governmental duties—violating state law. The Cuomo administration roundly denied it, and a lot has happened since then; but yesterday, the New York State Assembly released its report on its eight-month impeachment investigation, which confirms Cuomo used state staff to author and promote his memoir. The probe also concludes that the Cuomo administration manipulated nursing home death data and that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.
