Riley Russell is in charge of the new division. Russell had worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment as chief legal officer and VP of business affairs. He was at the company for 28 years before joining Kojima Productions. He told the gamesindustry.biz website the division "will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry." He added the division's goal is to "[expand] the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO