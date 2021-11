Hello, the news looks like being challenging terrain this week. Warren Murray here to help you pick your way through. The Covid booster vaccination scheme could be significantly expanded as early as today in response to the spread of the Omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is expected to advise boosters for younger people, and could also recommend a cut in the current six-month wait between second and booster doses, it is understood. Secondary school pupils in England are meanwhile being told to wear masks in communal areas, and it will be mandatory again from tomorrow in shops and on public transport. For the global Omicron situation, including Japan closing its borders, read our latest news wrap, and remember our live blog is covering further developments.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO