Your success in the woods is keeping those tasked with turning your deer into something delicious busy. Hunters in Door and Kewaunee counties harvested over 1,700 deer before the gun season even started. That helped lead some processors like Konop Meats in Stangelville to stop taking new wild game orders until after January 1st. The owners of Door County Custom Meats in Sturgeon Bay told WGBA-TV in Green Bay they were experiencing a record gun hunting weekend with the number of deer brought to their Sturgeon Bay facility. Zach Marchant from Marchant’s Meats and Sausage in Sturgeon Bay says they have seen more deer already this year, especially three-and-half-year-old bucks destined to be mounted on the walls of hunters. Salmon’s Meats retail manager Pam Grovogel says they received boneless venison from over 30 hunters within hours of them opening their doors on Monday.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO