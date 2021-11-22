Mining stocks drag TSX lower as gold prices slide

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat vs U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit their lowest in nearly 11 months on Monday, as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the global economy sparked a broad sell-off. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0216 GMT, the KOSPI fell 8.83 points, or 0.30%, to 2,927.61, after dropping as much as 1.55% in early trade to the lowest intraday level since Jan. 4. ** The index is set for a fifth straight session of losses. ** The Omicron variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to seal themselves off. ** At home, South Korea reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, but no Omicron variant cases have been reported so far. ** The global spread of the variant may impact the country's strong run of exports growth. South Korean exports likely grew for a 13th straight month in November, according to a Reuters poll. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.69% and 2.16%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor fell 0.69% and 1.22%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 27.7 billion won ($23.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,193.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.0. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.84. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 2.300%. ($1 = 1,193.8800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

