NFL

Russell Wilson Doesn't Look the Same

By Lee DeLapp
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger...

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL Insider Has Telling Comment On Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson suffered a tendon rupture in his middle finger on his throwing hand, the belief was that he would miss significant time. Well, it turns out he only missed three games for the Seahawks. On Sunday, Wilson will make his return to the Seahawks’ lineup. If there are...
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL
FanSided

49ers watching end of an era with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

The 49ers rivalry with the Seahawks is likely going to look a lot different a year from now, especially if Russell Wilson is out of the picture. There was a time not 10 years ago when the San Francisco 49ers versus the Seattle Seahawks was must-watch football, and not just for West Coast or NFC West fans, but everyone across the league.
NFL
New York Post

Seahawks are not enjoying their new bottom-dwelling status

The franchise’s perennial excellence has been on pause through 10 games this season. The Seahawks enter Monday night’s game at Washington with a stunning 3-7 record and are reeling, having lost five of their past six games. Dating back to 2012, Seattle has had nine consecutive winning seasons, making the...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seahawks: Did Pete Carroll bring back Russell Wilson too soon?

Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks were shut out on the road vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening. After missing a month due to a finger injury, perhaps Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks should have given quarterback Russell Wilson a bit more time to recover.
NFL
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Packers no stranger to Seahawks, Russell Wilson

GREEN BAY - Davante Adams had the line of the week when it comes to the Packers facing the Seahawks. "It kind of feels like a division game for me, honestly," the All-Pro receiver said. Indeed, the frequency with which these two teams have met is startling. Dating back to...
NFL
WRAL News

Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) turn their season around but he also has big plans for the future. “I definitely want to play for a...
NFL
