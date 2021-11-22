Russell Wilson Doesn't Look the Same
Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger...foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger...foxsportsradio.iheart.com
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 4