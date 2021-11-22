Overwhelming evidence of misconduct by Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBEN/AP) - A legislative investigation has found “overwhelming evidence” that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book during work hours.

The report released Monday also found that Cuomo’s executive chamber “substantially revised” a state report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals to boost Cuomo’s reputation.

In March, the Assembly Judiciary Committee hired a Manhattan law firm to investigate whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo.

The Democratic governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Lancaster is a member of the Assembly Judiciary Committee. "This report is the result of a months-long investigation in which our independent outside counsel reviewed over 600,000 pages of transcripts, emails, texts, records, and other documents, and conducted over 200 interviews."

Wallace said she agrees with the conclusions reached in the report. She commends the women who came forward to tell their stories, adding, "I am sorry that you had to endure months of victim shaming while you waited for this process to conclude."

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt issued a statement:

"After nine months of slow-walking, starts and stops, and one of the least transparent political processes in New York history, it is a great relief for taxpayers that the Assembly has finally concluded their sham Cuomo impeachment 'investigation.' This report is no profile in courage - it’s a profile in cowardice. For months, the Democrat-led Judiciary Committee was content to let our state Attorney General and law enforcement agencies do their job for them. At the same time, Democrats in the Senate repeatedly protected and covered-up for New York’s disgraced ex-governor by refusing to use their subpoena power. Democrats in the Legislature completely failed in their duty to hold ex-Governor Cuomo accountable. To be clear, it is only because of intense public pressure that these findings were finally made available. I will continue to advocate the passage of Senate Bill No. 7336 by my colleague Senator Dan Stec, which would clarify the Legislature’s constitutional right to impeach and convict a former public official. It is only through the impeachment process that we can be assured Andrew Cuomo never holds public office again. My Republican colleagues and I will never stop fighting for true and transparent justice, for the sake of Cuomo’s nursing home victims, his harassment victims, and every other one of his victims. We remain hopeful that the findings of the multiple ongoing criminal investigations will finally bring about true accountability - New Yorkers deserve nothing less."