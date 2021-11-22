ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

PHOTOS: Prank persists 55 years later with holiday bow around St. Louis Planetarium

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcFH6_0d3soNcn00

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Every year just before Thanksgiving, the St. Louis Science Center continues a tradition that began as a prank by some crazy college students in 1966.

The big red bow and ribbon is now back around the James S. McDonnell Planetarium in Forest Park. It's an iconic symbol of the holidays in St. Louis, as it goes up just before Thanksgiving and is removed around the first or second week of January, depending on the weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsRmc_0d3soNcn00
Photo credit (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

On December 17, 1966, about 15 to 20 students at the nearby Washington University in St. Louis School of Architecture climbed on the Planetarium’s roof and wrapped a ribbon and bow around the curved building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIMdM_0d3soNcn00
Photo credit (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

They also tied a cardboard sign onto a railing where they took credit for the act. “Merry Christmas St. Louis. Washington University School of Architecture," the sign stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsAzf_0d3soNcn00
Photo credit (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

"I don't see how they got on the dome to put up the ribbon unless they were barefoot," then director of city parks, recreation and forestry Louis Buckowitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aivuw_0d3soNcn00
Photo credit (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

Every year since, the St. Louis Science Center has put a bow back up because the community loved it so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djnzz_0d3soNcn00
Photo credit (Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

The process to get the bow and ribbon back up every year takes about four to five hours. The ribbon they use today is five feet wide, with a bow about 20 feet wide.

Planetarium Bow Installation from Saint Louis Science Center on Vimeo .

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Follow KMOX
Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Prank
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy